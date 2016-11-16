Lawton man hospitalized after making threats to local schools

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Michael Plume Jr. was taken to a mental health facility after making threats towards two Lawton schools.



MacArthur High and Middle Schools were placed on lockdown from the time the second classes started on November 14 until law enforcement apprehended Michael Plume Jr.,18.

Michael Plume Jr. sent texts from his home stating he was going to "shoot up" Mac. Plume told police he knew that they were there because of his messages.

Plume told police he sent messages to a friend because he would like to shoot up a lot of kids in the school. He stated that it was a joke and he never intended to harm anyone.

Plume showed police an elaborate display of fake guns, real knives, swords, and other weapons. He also told police that he was suicidal and he was transported to a mental health facility. Lawton Public Schools says LPD and Comanche County Police assisted the investigation.

