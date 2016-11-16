Rush Springs home explodes due to propane misuse

RUSH SPRINGS, OK (KSWO)- A house in Rush Springs exploded yesterday due to a misuse of propane.

It happened around 5:00 yesterday evening. No one was home at the time. Propane had been hooked up to a space heater instead of natural gas, causing an explosion.

The house has major structural damage from the explosion, but luckily did not catch on fire. Neighbors said it sounded like a bomb.

“Well, it felt like a bomb went off and my husband went outside to see what had exploded and saw the house,” remarked one neighbor.

The investigation has been turned over to Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's office.

