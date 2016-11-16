OBI donates $600 worth of books to CCMH Starlight Unit - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OBI donates $600 worth of books to CCMH Starlight Unit

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Blood Institute donated almost 150 books to Comanche County Memorial Hospital's Starlight Unit today.

All of the OBI employees chipped in money to go towards books for the children's unit at CCMH. OBI could purchase $600 worth of books, doubling their original goal of $300.

Paul Griffeth, Manager of Women and Children’s Services, says books give the children in the hospital a chance to focus on something other than the reason they are in that hospital bed.

“Well, I think the Oklahoma Blood Institute and their effort to give the kids something to do while they are here in the hospital is absolutely fabulous. So many times the kids come and they may not have anything to do and just focus on their illness and this would allow them to have something to do, something hands on to take their mind off why they’re here and we definitely appreciate it,” said Griffeth.

The OBI employees that participated felt that books were a good choice, not only because they are educational but can be used from inside of a hospital bed. While this is the first-year OBI has done this, they plan on making this an event they participate in every year in October.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

