Take the Great American Smokeout Challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Tobacco users are encouraged to participate in the Great American Smokeout (GASO) challenge on November 17. The GASO an annual event that supports a day-long cessation effort.

“GASO is the perfect time to learn more about the Helpline and get tips and tools that can help you quit tobacco your way,” said Paola Klein, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline coordinator. “Many people plan a quit date around the New Year, and this is a great time to try out a mini-quit or just think about beginning your tobacco-free journey. The Helpline is here to offer nonjudgmental support to anyone thinking about quitting, whether it’s for one day during GASO or if you’re ready to quit for good.”

The GASO offers smokers a chance to experience the benefits of a tobacco-free lifestyle. That one day of not smoking can be the first step toward a healthier life.

Tips to train the body and mind to develop the skills needed to manage cravings and maintain the course for a tobacco-free life can be found on the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline Facebook page.

“I called the helpline, and they sent me patches,” said Marilyn, an Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline user from Muskogee. “It's hard. Trust me. But if you really want to quit, you can do it no matter what! Keep your faith, stand your ground and don't give in. After quitting, my tastes buds have changed, my breathing is better, and my sense of smell is a lot stronger than before. Just amazing how your body changes once you stop smoking.”

To learn more about the services offered by the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and to speak with professional Quit Coaches, call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com.

