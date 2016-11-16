Altus PD seeks material witness in Lopez homicide - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus PD seeks material witness in Lopez homicide

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Jacob Ethridge (Source Altus Police Department) Jacob Ethridge (Source Altus Police Department)
Jacob Ethridge (Source Altus Police Department) Jacob Ethridge (Source Altus Police Department)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man.

An arrest warrant has been issued through the Jackson County District Court for Jacob Ethridge. Ethridge is wanted in connection with the September 1 homicide of Freddie Lopez.

Ethridge, 24, is a 5’6” male who weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has dark colored hair and green eyes.

Ethridge has several tattoos which include: the letters “ATF” on his left hand, “Melessa” tattooed on his left arm, on his right arm are the words “Young blood”, “Fritz” and a picture of a fence with a woman holding a gun, with the name “Samantha”, the words “my brothers keeper” on his abdomen and the letters “ws” on his chest.

Ethridge has family in Altus, Clinton and San Antonio. Police believe Ethridge may be working and possibly living in the Oklahoma City area.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Jacob Ethridge, you’re encouraged to contact your local police or the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

