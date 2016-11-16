LPD is holding a Citizen Police Academy - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department is holding a Citizen Police Academy aimed at easing police and community relationships through awareness and training.

The 12-week program will kick off this January. The Citizens Police Academy is designed to create two-way communication between the citizens and officers.

The academy's program aims to provide people with essential information to help them understand legal issues, personnel staffing and departmental procedures that police officers face daily.

"It's always things like traffic stops or why do you guys do this on a homicide or a crime scene, why do you keep this way, so when they come out to these classes and sign up for this course, they can learn why we do those things and get a better understanding of why they do those things," explained LPD PIO Timothy Jenkins.

Classes consist of one 3 hour session a week. Anyone who lives or works in the Lawton Community is welcome to apply. Applications are available now until December 20.

