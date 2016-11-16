2016 National Swine Registry Fall Classic is this weekend in Dun - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

2016 National Swine Registry Fall Classic is this weekend in Duncan

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Show pig breeders from all across the United States are gathering in Duncan for a major weekend show. Breeders and experts are preparing for the 2016 National Swine Registry Fall Classic, one of the largest show pig events in the nation. Thousands of specially bred and raised pigs will be on display at the event, both for show and for sale.

The Fall Classic has been held in Stephens county for over 20 years, and a recent study reported that it attracts millions of dollars in commerce to the area. While the show brings in a lot of smiles to the local economy, NSR officials say they're just as pleased to be helping out the community.

"One thing we talk a lot about is youth development – having show pigs and having young people exhibit show pigs provides them an opportunity to gain some very unique experiences and valuable lessons and it’s something they can do as a family, so we appreciate being a small part of that," said Brian Arnold, Vice President of Member Outreach for the National Swine Registry.

Today marked the receiving and unloading of the pigs and tomorrow officials will set the animals up for the display. The sale floor will be open to the public Friday and Saturday at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly