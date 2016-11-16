2016 National Swine Registry Fall Classic is this weekend in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Show pig breeders from all across the United States are gathering in Duncan for a major weekend show. Breeders and experts are preparing for the 2016 National Swine Registry Fall Classic, one of the largest show pig events in the nation. Thousands of specially bred and raised pigs will be on display at the event, both for show and for sale.



The Fall Classic has been held in Stephens county for over 20 years, and a recent study reported that it attracts millions of dollars in commerce to the area. While the show brings in a lot of smiles to the local economy, NSR officials say they're just as pleased to be helping out the community.

"One thing we talk a lot about is youth development – having show pigs and having young people exhibit show pigs provides them an opportunity to gain some very unique experiences and valuable lessons and it’s something they can do as a family, so we appreciate being a small part of that," said Brian Arnold, Vice President of Member Outreach for the National Swine Registry.



Today marked the receiving and unloading of the pigs and tomorrow officials will set the animals up for the display. The sale floor will be open to the public Friday and Saturday at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

