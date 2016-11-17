SWOSU to hold #GivingTuesday on social media to help fund students

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State University Foundation will participate in a global event promoting generosity and giving through the power of #GivingTuesday on social media on November 29. #GivingTuesday will benefit the SWOSU Bulldog Angels Fund. Bulldog Angels is a student crisis fund which helps students.

“It’s a universal fact of life: no person stands where he or she stands without the support of others,” said SWOSU Foundation Executive Director Garrett King. “The SWOSU Bulldog Angels Fund provides sorely-needed aid to some of our university’s most vulnerable students. Gifts of any size help us to ensure that financial hardships or crises at home do not keep our Bulldogs from pursuing higher learning and higher living. Please consider joining us on #GivingTuesday.”

For more information about the SWOSU Bulldog Angels Fund, please visit https://standingfirmly.com/GiveToSwosu/BulldogAngels.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.