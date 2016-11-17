CU recognized as Military Friendly® School ® for 7th consecutiv - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU recognized as Military Friendly® School ® for 7th consecutive year

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University has been named a Military Friendly®  School for the seventh consecutive year. The award is given to universities that embrace military students and dedicate resources to ensure their success.

“Cameron University remains committed to serving our nation’s service members and dependents,” says President John McArthur. “We are appreciative that our efforts have been recognized once again by this designation.”

“Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to the majority of colleges gives veterans a comprehensive view of which schools are striving to provide the best opportunities and conditions for our nation’s student veterans,” says Daniel Nichols, Chief Product Officer of Victory Media. “Military Friendly®  helps military families make the best use of the Post-9/11 GI Bill and other federal benefits while allowing us to further our goal of assisting them in finding success in their chosen career fields.”

Cameron’s commitment to active duty military, veterans and dependents is multi-faceted. Military and military dependents in Oklahoma can attend Cameron University at the in-state tuition rate. Cameron University provides courses at Fort Sill. Cameron University also participates in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Yellow Ribbon Program to provide additional assistance to veterans who are eligible to receive 100 percent benefits under the Post 9/11 GI Bill. Cameron’s George D. Keathley Department of Military Science is home to the Comanche Battalion, one of the top Army ROTC programs in the nation.

