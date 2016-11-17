Cameron students present research at American Chemical Society

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Three Cameron University students presented research posters at the 72nd Annual Southwest Regional meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) in Galveston.

Emmanual Ilondior, Festac Town, Nigeria, presented “Synthesis of Azo Dyes Prepared from Diazonium Salts and Their Applications in Dye Sensitized Solar Cells.” James Lutz presented “Synthesis of Malachite Green and its Application in Solar Cells.” Staci Kirkpatrick, Fletcher, presented “Using Microwave Synthesis to Replace Classical Synthesis in Organic Labs.”

“On the face of it, the titles of these research projects most likely do not have any meaning for the average American,” says Dr. E. Ann Nalley, Professor of Chemistry and Clarence E. Page Endowed Chair in Math and Science Education. “The reality is that research conducted by undergraduate students can ultimately impact mainstream consumer electronics, technology and more, including thousands of items that can be found in households across the country.”

The posters were among more than 86 Undergraduate Poster Presentations from students across Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.

