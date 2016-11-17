Cameron hosts Justice for All forum tonight

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University Department of Social Sciences will present a forum for building relationships between the community and the police tonight. This is the first presentation of Cameron University’s Justice for All speaker series.

It is a community event where law enforcement officials address pressing issues of concern to both constituencies.

The panel will have four Cameron alumni speaking. The forum will take place tonight from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Shepler Ballroom and everyone is invited.

