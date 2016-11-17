Tonight's 29th Annual Beef Cattle Improvement Conference focuses on new FDA Veterinary Feed Directive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tonight, ranchers concerned about the implications of the Federal Drug Administration’s new Veterinary Feed Directive will meet at Cameron University’s 29th Annual Beef Cattle Improvement Conference.

“The FDA’s Veterinary Feed Directive is expected to have a major impact on livestock producers when it goes into effect on January 1,” says Dr. Terry Conley, Chair, CU Department of Agriculture and Biological Sciences. “Dr. Gill’s expertise on this issue will be greatly valued by those in attendance.”

Dr. Ron Gill, Professor of Animal Science and Extension Livestock Specialist at Texas A&M University, will explain the role veterinarians will play as it applied to commercial and backyard flocks, household pets, youth livestock projects. There will also be update by the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.

The free conference will start at 6:00 p.m. in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex and includes a meal by Suzie-Q’s of Marlow.

