Duncan HS teacher's aide faces 2nd-degree rape charge for relationship with minor

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Darryl Stevenson (Source Duncan Police Department)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A former Duncan High School teacher's aide has turned himself in after being charged with raping a student.

Police began investigating November 1 after a father discovered a Facebook message on his daughter's account. The girl told her father that the message was from Darryl Stevenson, who was working as a teacher's aide at the time. She said Stevenson had messaged her asking questions about how old she was and where she lived before sending a final message claiming that someone else had access to his phone.

Detectives then brought Stevenson in for questioning. They say he never mentioned the girl but did say he was aware that someone else had sent messages from his Facebook account.

The next day, police served a search warrant on Stevenson's account and found hundreds of messages between him and another girl. After being questioned by detectives, the 14-year-old admitted to staying the night with Stevenson several times having a sexual relationship him. She said they often talked about how much trouble he would be in if anyone ever found out.

Stevenson has resigned from his position with Duncan Public Schools and now faces a second-degree rape charge. Stevenson was also president of a local non-profit called Men in Black, that works with at-risk youth.

