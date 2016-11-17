Duncan Regional Hospital helps smokers quit for the Great Americ - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan Regional Hospital helps smokers quit for the Great American Smokeout Challenge

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Smokers wanting to quit across the state participated in the Great American Smokeout Challenge today.

The challenge is an annual event that supports efforts to quit the habit by helping tobacco smokers see the benefits of quitting if only for one day.

"I know that smoking is bad for my health. It's looked down on socially now a day. It's not the cool thing to do anymore. I don't want my kids to start smoking. I don't want them to see me and think it's okay to smoke,” said Callie Gralla, a tobacco user.

This is the fourth year that Duncan Regional Hospital has participated in the event.

Kim Keeler is an employee at the hospital and a quit coach who invites all smokers to try to quit.

“We're not here to judge you. We're here to help and support you, whenever you're ready,” said Keeler.

She says quitting is the first step towards a healthier lifestyle.

If you need help quitting, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers tips to train the body and mind to develop the skills needed to manage cravings and maintain the course for a tobacco-free life.

To speak with a professional quit coach, call 1-800-quit-now or visit the OK Tobacco Helpline's Facebook page.

