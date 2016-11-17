Altus Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Drive, Angel Tree

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Today the Salvation Army of Altus officially began two of its annual holiday traditions.

The Salvation Army began taking donations for its Red Kettle Drive, as well as opening adoptions for the Angel Tree.

These campaigns raise money and supply gifts every year to help ensure that countless families in the area have a happy holiday.

Altus Mayor Jack Smiley ushered in the event by being the first to donate to the Red Kettles and his wife Mindy adopted the city's first Angels.

