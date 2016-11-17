Hoover Crip sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

TULSA, OK (KSWO)— Vysean Leandre Embry, 33, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was sentenced to 15 years for participating in drug trafficking.

“Embry’s criminal conduct was especially egregious because Embry, a member of the Hoover Crips street gang, and others monopolized the motel and used it as a drug haven for drug trafficking purposes,” Danny C. Williams, Sr., United States Attorney for the Northern District said.

Twelve other individuals were also prosecuted for their involvement in the illegal distribution of crack cocaine.

“The joint investigation was part of an effort to target violent gang members through a sustained, proactive, and coordinated investigation using federal resources to identify and prosecute higher-ranking gang members and to obtain lengthy prison sentences,” said Williams.

Embry pled guilty to drug conspiracy and was sentenced to 180 months in prison and 10 years of probation.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.