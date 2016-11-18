Filing to open for Altus City Council and City Clerk-Treasurer

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Anyone interested in filing for the Altus City Council and City Clerk-Treasurer election, can do so at the Election Board Office, Room 105, between December 5 and December 7.

There are four ward councilmember positions open. Councilmembers served four-year terms.To be a councilmember, you must be at least 25 years old and a resident of the city for a minimum of one year. This is an unpaid position.

The city is also looking for a City Clerk-Treasurer to serve a four-year term. Candidates for City Clerk-Treasurer must be a resident and registered voter of the city. This is a city position which includes annual paid salary, vacation, sick leave, and pension.

For more information, go to altusok.gov/293/Elections or call 580-481-2244.

