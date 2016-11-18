Duncan Community Development serving free Thanksgiving meal Saturday

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A non-profit organization in Duncan is getting an early start on Thanksgiving by offering a free meal this Saturday.



The fourth annual luncheon is hosted by Duncan Community Development and will include a traditional Thanksgiving spread. Last year, volunteers served nearly 900 people.



The luncheon will be held at the Senior Citizen's Center on 7th Street from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Carry-outs can be picked up from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The luncheon is free and open to everyone.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.