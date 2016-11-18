Thousands of feral swine eliminated by Wildlife Services

OK (KSWO)- Ag producers across Oklahoma trying to keep feral swine from destroying their fields. Feral swine are an invasive species that detrimentally impacts agricultural production and natural resources.

“Within the last year, I have eliminated about 600 feral hogs in northeast Oklahoma County,” said Russell Anderson, a professional wildlife technician with the Wildlife Services division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF).

Assistant State Wildlife Services Director Scott Alls said Wildlife Services has already eliminated about 8,675 feral swine in 2016. Those numbers are expected to rise this fall and winter.

If you are having an issue with feral swine, please contact Scott Alls, Assistant State Director of Wildlife Services, office, 405-521-4039.

