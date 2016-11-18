Hugh Bish Elementary celebrates improved state report card grade

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Hugh Bish Elementary put on a fun day to celebrate their growth this past year.

From 1:30 to 3:15 this afternoon, staff and students joined together to celebrate the school for improving from an F to a B on the state report card. Fourth and fifth-grade students competed in several events including kick ball, dodge ball, and relays. Students third grade and younger were there to cheer them on.

Sherry Havron, the principal Hugh Bish Elementary School, says she is determined for her school to never receive an F again.

“The goal was to make sure we applied our greatest efforts, build stamina, and we would not ever face being an F school again,” said Havron.

Thirty soldiers also attended to coach the students as they competed. The winning students got to play against the teachers and soldiers present.

