Man arrested as material witness in Altus homicide

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police arrested a man in connection to the September 1 homicide of Freddie Lopez Sunday night, shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Jacob Ethridge was taken into custody on a Material Witness arrest warrant issued through the Jackson County District Court.

Ethridge attempted to change his appearance and avoid arrest by dying his hair blond. Police also discovered Ethridge packed personal belongings and was attempting to flee the Altus area.

He was transported and booked into the Jackson County Jail without incident.

