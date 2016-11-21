Man accused in Lawton's 1st homicide of 2016 to appear in court May 2017

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A court date has been set for the man charged in the first Lawton homicide of 2016.



Corey Huntley will appear in court in May of 2017 for the shooting death of Norman Glover.



Police say that back in August, Huntley got into an argument with Glover, pulled out a gun, and opened fire. Glover died on the scene and his wife was injured in the incident.



Huntley is charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill. He's being held on $1,000,000 bond.

