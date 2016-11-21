Comanche County Undersheriff's vehicle rear-ended on Sheridan Rd

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A four-vehicle accident in Lawton held up traffic for a short time this afternoon.

It happened on Sheridan Road near Bell Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley says the driver at the back of the crash was speeding as the vehicles in front were slowing down.

The driver rear-ended the Comanche County Undersheriff's vehicle which set off a chain reaction. No one was hurt in the collision.

