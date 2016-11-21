Three car collision sends one to the hospital

ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- An accident on Highway 277 west of Elgin sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 1:45 this afternoon. We're told a pickup truck was headed east on Highway 277 when the driver tried to cross Highway 62.

The pickup pulled out into traffic and was hit by two vehicles that were north and south on Highway 62. The collision caused the pickup to flip over on its side.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. No word on that person's condition.

