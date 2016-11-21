Chelsea Floyd joined KSWO in November 2016. Born and raised in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Chelsea received her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Psychology from Howard University in May of 2016.

Chelsea was a student on Howard University’s’ School of Communications Deans List. She was the first student of her capstone journalism course to cover The First Ladies Student Workshop on Musical Legacy of Ray Charles at the White House in February 2016. In addition, she served as an On- Air Personality and News Reporter for Howard radio station, WHBC 96.3 HD3, Blis.FM radio, and WKYS 93.9 Russ Parr Morning Show. She has also had the honor of receiving the title of Miss Fullerton Congeniality 2012.

Chelsea enjoys the art of engaging in meaningful conversation. Her talent in promoting purposeful dialogue with groups and individuals confirms her choice of becoming a news reporter.

Got a story idea? Shoot her an email at cfloyd@kswo.com. Stay connected with Chelsea on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!