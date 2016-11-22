AAA Tipsy Tow is available for the Thanksgiving holiday

OK (KSWO)- AAA Tipsy Tow for the Thanksgiving holiday starts November 23rd at 6:00 p.m. and will run through 2:00 a.m. on November 28th.



AAA will come give you, one passenger, and your car a free ride home.



There is a 15-mile limit. However, the service is available to all drivers.



AAA will also be offering tipsy tow services during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

