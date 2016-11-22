OK Dept of Ed to release draft of accountability plan

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of Education is almost ready to release the first draft of a new public schools’ accountability plan that features less of an emphasis on standardized tests and aims to reduce the amount of absences.



The department is developing the plan to comply with the Every Student Succeeds Act. The federal guidelines require states to use a variety of academic measures and graduation rates to determine school success.



States are also required to select a non-academic indicator of success as part of their plan, and Oklahoma is looking at chronic absenteeism as its indicator. The ESSA defines chronic absenteeism as missing more than 10 percent of the school year.



The draft plan will be presented at a state Board of Education meeting in December. The state hopes to submit its final plan to the US Department of Education in July.



