Donations to the Lawton Food Bank make holidays special for families in our community

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Every year the Lawton Food Bank makes Thanksgiving possible for hundreds of families in our area. This wouldn’t be possible without donations from the Community.

This week when you’re out doing your last-minute shopping for your Thanksgiving dinner, keep those less fortunate in mind.

The Lawton Food Bank is holding their annual Turkey drive all the way through Christmas. Your donation doesn't have to be a whole turkey. Some elderly clients would be happy with turkey breasts, thighs or drumsticks.

When you buy your family’s bird, buy a second so that a neighbor in need can have a nice holiday as well.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.