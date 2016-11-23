Lawton masseuse arrested for prostitution

While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.
The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
