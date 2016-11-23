Lawton masseuse arrested for prostitution

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A masseuse at a massage parlor in Lawton is behind bars today, after an operation at the parlor uncovered prostitution.

Police say they got numerous calls from citizens and tips from crimestoppers that there was prostitution going on at massage parlor on East Gore.



Police arrested Gulian Zhang for Engaging in Prostitution after the undercover operation yesterday. When they got to the massage parlor, an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics went inside for a massage. During the massage, the masseuse, Zhang tired to engage in sexual acts with the detective in exchange for money.

Sergeant Tim Jenkins with the Lawton Police Departments said you should always use your best judgment if you want to get a massage.

"If you go into a massage parlor and you feel that something is occurring that possibly shouldn't be occurring, always call us. You can call our crimestopper hotline, you can call the police department, or dispatch just let us know whats going on and give us a tip", said Jenkins.



I talked to some of the business owners in the shopping center near the massage parlor. Not all of them wanted to talk about the parlor, one business told me they suspected something was going on but never saw anything.

