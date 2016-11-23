Plan out your Black Friday shopping with this list of times for - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Plan out your Black Friday shopping with this list of times for local stores

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Here are the dates and times some of your favorite local stores will be opening for Black Friday shopping. Hours may vary from location to location, so make sure to confirm Thanksgiving and Black Friday sale hours with your local store.

Store

Thanksgiving Store Hours

Black Friday Store Hours

Academy

closed

5 a.m.

Ace Hardware

check locally

check locally

Bath & Body Works

check locally

open

Bed Bath & Beyond

closed

6 a.m.

Big Lots

7 a.m – midnight.

6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

6 p.m. – midnight

5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dillard’s

closed

8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dollar General

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Family Dollar

7 a.m. – 7p.m.

open

Finish Line

check locally

open

GameStop

closed

5 a.m.

Harbor Freight Tools

closed

7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Home Depot

closed

6 a.m.

JCPenney

3 p.m. – midnight

12 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft

closed

6 a.m.

Kmart

6 a.m. (check locally)

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

6 p.m. – midnight (check locally)

24 hours

Lowe’s

closed

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Office Depot & OfficeMax

closed

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Old Navy

4 p.m. (check locally)

open

Petco

closed

check locally

PetSmart

closed

7 a.m. (check locally)

RadioShack

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (check locally)

Sam’s Club

closed

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Sears

6 p.m. – midnight (check locally)

5 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Shoe Carnival

6 p.m. – midnight

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally)

Staples

closed

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Target

6 p.m. – midnight

12 a.m. – 10 or 11 p.m.

T.J. MAXX

closed

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tractor Supply Company

closed

6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret

select stores open at 6 p.m.

12 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Walgreens

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

7 a.m. – midnight

Walmart

6 p.m.

24 hours

