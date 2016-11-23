Lawton Correctional Facility employee accused of rape

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton Correctional Facility employee has been accused of rape multiple times between June and July of 2016.

Tamijane Pangelinan, a food service supervisor, had relations with an inmate multiple times in the dry storage area of the kitchen facility.

The affair was discovered while employees were monitoring telephone calls. There were several sexually explicit calls between Pangelinan and an inmate.

Pangelinan is facing second-degree rape charges, punishable by one to fifteen years in prison.

