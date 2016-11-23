Two arrested in Lawton with $73K worth of meth - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Two arrested in Lawton with $73K worth of meth

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Christina Halye (Source Lawton Police Department) Christina Halye (Source Lawton Police Department)
Jeffery Karr (Source Lawton Police Department) Jeffery Karr (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two suspected drug dealers are behind bars after a traffic stop in Lawton led to more than 70-thousand dollars worth of meth.

Detectives with Lawton Police Departments special operation unit were trailing an SUV on Fort Sill Boulevard that they were familiar with, but it had a tribal tag, and when they looked it up, it came back to a totally different car. 

When the car pulled up to a house, police asked the driver and passenger to get out, and take a look at what they found inside. Two cellophane-wrapped packages of what turned out to be meth.  The total weight was more than a pound and a half, with a street value of 73-thousand dollars.  They also searched the driver's house, and found digital scales, some glass pipes, and a smaller amount of meth. Police arrested both the driver Christina Halye  and passenger Jeffery Karr on suspicion of dealing meth.

Sergeant Tim Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department says getting those drugs off the street is a win for the community.

"That's a lot lot of drugs to get off the streets at one time. That's a lot of drugs to take away from the drug dealers at one time so by us doing this and by special operations coming together and combining with other agencies to get this done is a great thing", said Jenkins.

Halye and Karr were also charged with possession of paraphernalia,and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Halye had previously been convicted for drug possession.  Karr has a previous conviction for armed robbery.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

