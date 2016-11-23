Ultimate sacrifice honored at Fort Sill's Run for Fallen Soldier - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ultimate sacrifice honored at Fort Sill's Run for Fallen Soldiers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- This morning, fallen soldiers were honored for their sacrifice for their country in a memorial run on Fort Sill.

Twenty-six "Gold Star" families, those are families who have lost a soldier in their family, were there at Run for Fallen Soldiers 5K. The 428 Brigade executive officer says that in this time of giving thanks, they want to thank the Gold Star families for their sacrifice, too.

Santonio Denton is a gold start family member and retired military. He was out today remembering his son who was in the Navy and died three years ago.

"Just to keep the memory. The memory, and to support other families. I mean, we've all lost something, and just to come out and enjoy this time together. And just the remembrance of it," said Denton.

The number of Gold Star families out there today increased from last year's run, and they had 700 runners crossing the finish line. They also had 26 small memorials with mementos from the fallen soldier and their families for people to look and remember.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

