Lawton man grabs woman arriving home from church, threatens dogs with knife

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police Department responded to multiple calls yesterday of a man at a residence on Irwin Avenue wielding a knife.

Trevor Toppah grabbed a woman arriving home from church by her left arm and started pulling her saying "[explicit] you are going to come with me." The woman had just moved into the neighborhood and did not know Toppah.

According to police, the victim was able to pull away from Toppah and run towards her residence. Toppah chased after her. The victim let her dog out hoping to scare Toppah off. It was then that Toppah began threatening the dog with the knife. He also threatened to burn her house down and kill her dogs.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident intervened and attempted to chase Toppah off of the property. When officers arrived Toppah was still on the scene. He was extremely intoxicated.

Toppah was placed under arrest for public intoxication, assault and battery, and damage to private property. He was booked into the city jail without incident.

