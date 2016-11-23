Local charities receive large donation from Classic Lawton Chevr - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Local charities receive large donation from Classic Lawton Chevrolet golf tournament

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Three local charities received $6,500 today at Classic Lawton Chevrolet.

The money was raised at a golf tournament last month, where we had SkyWarn 7 meteorologist Matt DiPirro and 7News Anchor David Bradley play with a few of our viewers!

Today, the money raised from that tournament was given to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Food Bank, and the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Dealership owner Ervine Randle says is just the first step in giving back.

"The thing is that my idea and my family's idea when we came here to Lawton Oklahoma to open a Chevy dealership were to come in, and be community oriented. Live here, and help our community grow. Not just talk about it. We got involved and we're doing it. And every year we're going to grow this thing bigger and bigger," said Randle.

Before this presented the checks, they served food to all the people who helped with the golf tournament, as a 'thank you' for their hard work.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

