A controversial billboard asks Oklahomans if Holtzclaw is really guilty

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool). Daniel Holtzclaw cries as the verdicts are read in his trial in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015. Holtzclaw, a former Oklahoma City police officer, was facing dozens of charges alleging he sexually assaulted several ...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A controversial billboard in Oklahoma City is asking if convicted rapist Daniel Holtzclaw is guilty.

It's been taken down earlier today but was on the east side of Oklahoma City, where Holtzclaw raped women while working as a police officer.

"It was disturbing. It was infuriating," said Grace Franklin, the executive director of OKC Artists for Justice. "I think the location of it is the issue. This is where he was basically terrorizing women."

According to KOCO, the digital advertisement displayed a photo of former Oklahoma City police officer and convicted rapist Daniel Holtzclaw with the simple question - what if he didn't do it?

The advertisement was for an upcoming documentary examining the case.

“This is about protecting survivors. Imagine driving down I-44, you don't know that that's there and you look up and there's a picture of him," said Franklin.

Tyler Media stated that "in the best interest of the community Tyler Media has removed the advertisement."

CRTV, the company responsible for that billboard, said in part, "Oklahoma City's left-wing activists succeeded in getting our billboard taken down. Fortunately for people who care about truth and justice, these activists won't be able to censor our broadcasts about the Holtzclaw case."

