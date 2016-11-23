Truckers for Truckers helps drivers deal with depression during - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Truckers for Truckers helps drivers deal with depression during the holidays

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton residents' Facebook page, created by a truck driver to help other drivers battling depression and the risk of suicide, is taking off and thriving worldwide.

That creator says, his efforts have sparked other pages and he's hoping to expand his efforts further, especially during the holidays.

Since Michael Suson created the Facebook page in July over 2,000 people have followed and three additional pages have formed because of it. He says his and other similar pages are especially important for those who may not have a family to spend their holiday with.

Suson, a trucker of over 22 years has dealt with and overcome depression himself. He says the page has virtually begun to run itself with people who have dealt with the same issues stepping up to help others.  This ultimately saving the lives of two drivers across the country.

Suson says there's nothing out there for truckers that deal with depression and suicide in industry, some drivers live in their trucks for up to a week with no escape.  

"It's like a sickness. When you get sick you want to take everything out your house and clean it all to make it better. You feel the same way with your truck when you're depressed. But you can't clean depression off. Because the place is always going to be there," said Suson.

Michael says it's harder for truck drivers around the holiday season without a family or who come from a broken home. He's working on a program for those who are a part of his group to visit drivers by themselves and have dinner with them to keep them from feeling alone.

If you would like to donate to the Truckers for Truckers cause, join the group on Facebook.

