Gov. Fallin, Superintendent Hofmeister to host students, foster children for Christmas tree lighting at the Capitol

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) — Governor Mary Fallin and Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will be joined next week by schoolchildren from across the state for the lighting of the Capitol Christmas tree. As part of the governor’s Oklahoma Fosters initiative, foster families and sibling groups, some of whom have been separated from each other, will also come together to decorate Christmas trees and watch the lighting ceremony.

“This is a very special time of the year to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends with the annual lighting of the Capitol’s Christmas tree and caroling,” said Fallin. “I appreciate the students who came from across the state to decorate the numerous Christmas trees on display.  I invite Oklahomans and visitors to the state to stop by the Capitol this month to see the displays and enjoy the great work done by our school children.”

On November 29, a 30-foot artificial Christmas tree with more than 2,500 energy-saving LED lights will be lit on the south steps of the Capitol.  Approximately 700 first to fifth-grade students from across the state will decorate 26 small Christmas trees placed inside the Capitol prior to the lighting.

 “There is nothing quite like experiencing the holiday season through the eyes of children,” Hofmeister said. “I’m excited for the 26 classes chosen to decorate a tree this year, and look forward to meeting those students and teachers and ushering in the holiday season together.”

Activities include storytelling, music, dance, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.

