Airosol chemical plant explosion may contaminate OK water

NOWATA, OK (KSWO)- Parts of Oklahoma are now being affected by the Aersol Plant explosion in Kansas.



Residents of northeastern Oklahoma had their water service turned off because of possible contamination. Both Kansas and Oklahoma authorities are examining the water quality to see what chemicals may be contaminating the water. They are worried about runoff from the chemicals in the plant and the chemicals used to put out the fire.

Airosol, Inc., a chemical plant in Neodesha, Kansas, is still smoldering, but fire officials say the fire is fully contained.

