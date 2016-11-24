Discover Oklahoma - Field's Pies

Field's Pies originated in Pauls Valley after two brothers persuaded their wives to cook pastries for their restaurant’s customers. The same recipes Mrs. Hazelle Field used in 1925 in her own kitchen are still used today. Visit the retail shop at the factory to purchase a variety of Field’s Pies including pecan, German chocolate, pumpkin and lemon chess. Discount Pies, pecans, pie crusts and pie dough are also available through the Discount Pies Thrift Shop. Field’s pecan pie is a pure and natural dessert with no preservatives or additives that has become an Oklahoma tradition. Pecan pie is even the dessert of Oklahoma’s state meal.