Unity Next and Hungry Hearts help feed Lawton's less fortunate f

Unity Next and Hungry Hearts help feed Lawton's less fortunate for Thanksgiving

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Unity Next held a Thanksgiving meal today that was open to the community.

Volunteers from the community and members of the Hungry Hearts Organization provided a meal for people who don't have a place to go for the holiday and those who are homeless.

It started at 11 this morning and they served food until they ran out. Over 20 volunteers served meals to about 60 people in the community. The meal featured delicious turkey and ham, trimmings, and desserts.

Director of Hungry Hearts Adriene Davis says this meal would not have been possible without donations from the community. Davis says it felt good to serve so many people in the community today especially those who are homeless.

"It's truly been a blessing to see people come in and out just with smiles on their face and leaving with smiles on their face and being able to take a plate home with them now I know and I can have peace that they will have something to eat later on this evening," said Davis. "The smiles on everybody's face. The thank yous and the hugs and the Happy Thanksgivings and to know that they are not going to be hungry that’s what’s been most rewarding for me. It’s been really awesome, really awesome."

Davis says she also feeds people in the community every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Unity Next.

