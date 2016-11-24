OK’s plentiful pecans make tasty treats

OK (KSWO)- The annual pecan harvest across Oklahoma was ranked sixth in the nation in 2014 with a harvest of 12 million pounds. And it’s that time of year again!

“There are many pecan orchards to visit in Oklahoma,” said agritourism coordinator Meriruth Cohenour. “Each one has a different selection of products and some will shell and crack your own pecans for you.”

Pecans grow naturally in central and eastern Oklahoma. Pecans, as a source of healthy fat, provide nutritional benefits such as adding protein and fiber to our diets. They are also low in cholesterol and sodium.

Visit www.oklahomaagritourism.com to find a pecan orchard near you.

