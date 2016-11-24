Lawton woman shares Thanksgiving with veterans

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton resident decided to open her heart and her home today to military members and veterans for a Thanksgiving meal.?

Today, marks the 7th year Jean Bergquist invited veterans through Craigslist. She says it's her way of showing her appreciation and giving those who may not otherwise have a place to call home this holiday.



Bergquist, the daughter of a Navy veteran, says when she was growing up her father was often away during Thanksgiving and ate at other people's homes. So that helped her decide to give back to others in a similar way.



Veterans and military members were greeted with the smell of homemade turkey, potato salad and macaroni and cheese. Although this is often a time to spend with family, Bergquist recognizes some people aren't able to do that.

"Nobody deserves to be alone on thanksgiving. Because I've seen hard time too," said Bergquist. "I feel grateful that there's people like the Bergquist family. Because for people like me that are. I'm a single mom. I'm here alone in Oklahoma. My family is in New York. For me to be able to come into someone else's home and have a meal, I am so thankful for that."



Bergquist says the decision to invite others to her home via Craigslist was an easy one and says the invitation is open through the evening to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

