Stephens County Rabbit Show is this weekend

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Stephens County RBA Triple Show is this weekend in Duncan. The competition takes place the Stephens County Fairground and Expo center. It starts at 6:00 Friday night and reopens Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

A wide variety of rabbit breeds will be judged in the open and youth competitions. Prizes will be given!

American Rabbit Breeders Association President Josh Humphries says because their is a wide variety of breeds, their are many things the are judged for in this competition.

"Each breed is judged by an individual standard," said Humphries. "They're conformation shows, so they are judged on body type. Breeds that have wool are judged on wool quality. Certain breeds have more points on color, fur structure. So each breed is pretty unique."

Humphries says this show is one of the larger ones in the region.

All entries must be turned in by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. There is no admission. However, there is a $3.00 entry fee. Vendors and concessions will be available.

Please, no dogs at this event.

