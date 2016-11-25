Discover Oklahoma- Marlow Mercantile

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- Tis the season to start shopping! And a growing trend is to shop local, and support small businesses. In fact, Small Business Saturday is tomorrow. Dozens of stores are participating.

"We're here at the Marlow Mercantile on Main Street in Marlow, Oklahoma and they're all decked out for the Christmas season. Let's check it out. Well, it's very unique here because you walk in and you think, ‘man, I’m in a winter wonderland,’ and you start out great and you just go through the store feeling good."



Leah Green has owned the Marlow Mercantile for 19 years now and says the Christmas season here at the mercantile is a great time of year for shopping and fun.

“We start pricing and getting all of our Christmas out in July. Yes, we have to start early for a building this large. And then we get that all laid out and then we start decorating actually the last week in September. As soon as we get decorated at Christmas, our retail it really doubles."



"Whether you're looking for traditional Christmas décor or something with a little western flair, you can find it all at the Marlow Mercantile. We have western, we have repurposed kind of things in Dana's and then I have the newer things. We have a lot of Santas. I'm big on Santas. We have a lot of Christmas ornaments and picks and garlands and décor like that."



If you're looking for gifts for loved ones, you can find them here at the mercantile, too.



“Oh, they'll just find everything. It is very unique in that fact. We have everything from glassware to our cornerstone, religious books. We have a new food line that's very good and she just got that in. We have candles, we have candlesticks, we have any kind of present you would like to give someone. We have it covered."

The building the Marlow Mercantile is in has been a hardware and general store, a rooming house, and furniture stores, but now it is a destination in this southwest Oklahoma town, especially during the Christmas season.



"It would be hard to leave here empty-handed. It's a fun place to come shop in."

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.