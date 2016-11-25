Mainstreet Duncan is prepping for Small Business Saturday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mainstreet Duncan is prepping for Small Business Saturday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Though today marked dozens of sales in big name stores, tomorrow the city of Duncan is inviting you to shop small.

In honor of Small Business Saturday, Duncan Down Town is hosting its second annual "Donuts and Drinks in Downtown Duncan" event.

Dozens of shops along Duncan's main street and beyond will be reaching out to the community, offering shoppers discounts, door prizes-- and of course, donuts and drinks.

Main Street officials are excited to host the event, which not only supports local businesses but helps to unify the community.

"They'll really have a chance to go into each store and find out what's unique there, but we're all doing it together. It's important to shop local and keep money here cause it stays within the community," said Destiny Ahlfenger, the Executive Director of Main Street Duncan.

The event will also feature a special appearance by Santa Claus, who will be on hand to take pictures and personally hear kids' Christmas wishes.

The fun kicks off tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m.

