Tickets to Ft Sill's annual Candlelight Stroll go on sale 11/29

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum) (Source Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill’s annual Candlelight Stroll will be held on Saturday, December 10th this year.

Walk with staff and volunteers of the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum into Christmas of yester-year. Each historical tour includes stops of the original Post Headquarters; the Guardhouse; the Cavalry Barracks; the "Sherman House"; the 1875 Post Chapel; and the First Field Artillery School of Fire. At each location, historical interpreters will tell the history of each location.

This tour is at a very brisk pace and not for people with mobility issues or children under 10.

Tickets will be available on Tuesday, November 29th at 9:00 a.m. The tours are by ticket only at set times throughout the evening. These tickets go fast so make sure you get them before they are all gone.

If you have any questions, please call the Museum Visitor Center at 580-442-5123.

