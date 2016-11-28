CU invites the community to annual tree lighting ceremony

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University is inviting southwest Oklahoma residents to get into the holiday spirit at CU’s annual tree lighting ceremony and community reception.

The event takes place on Tuesday, November 29 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the McMahon Centennial Complex on the Cameron campus. CU President John McArthur, assisted by Ole Kim, will light the tree shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The come-and-go event includes horse-drawn carriage rides, a cookie-decorating station, and other fun activities for kids as well as musical performances and the lighting of a fully decorated tree. Hot cocoa, coffee, cupcakes, popcorn balls, cookies and ‘smores will be served.

