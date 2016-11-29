Annual Duncan Christmas Parade: ‘A Miracle on Main Street’

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The annual Duncan Christmas parade is Saturday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Duncan. The parade route has not changed from previous years; starting at the courthouse and moving north onto Willow Street then moving east towards 7th Street and back south onto Main Street.

Miracle on Main Street theme is this year’s theme. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, tractors, and floats with the theme. Awards will be given! Santa Claus will be the parade caboose atop a Duncan Fire Truck.

The downtown Duncan merchants will provide discounted shopping, refreshments, and more the day of the parade.

Parade participants should register at www.mainstreetduncan.net /events to enter the parade. Candy will be allowed to be tossed. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Main Street Duncan office at 580-252-8696.

