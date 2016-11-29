Thank our servicemen through the “Holiday for Heroes” Christmas card program

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– For the seventh consecutive year, school children and adults alike are invited to participate in the “Holiday for Heroes” Christmas card program.

“It’s a wonderful way for children to honor our country’s veterans and wounded warriors, to thank them for their military service, and to let them know they have not been forgotten,” said Joe Dorman, the chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

Hand-fashion Christmas greeting cards are given to U.S. military veterans who reside in Oklahoma’s seven state veterans’ centers and for military personnel undergoing treatment at Fort Sill’s Reynolds Army Hospital in Lawton and at the U.S. Veterans Affairs medical center in Oklahoma City.

Last year, 8,237 cards were handed out to both hospitals and the seven veterans’ centers in Oklahoma.

“This is a great way to lift the spirits of our recovering soldiers and veterans to let them know we’re thinking of them during the holidays,” Gov. Mary Fallin said. “I would encourage students to also write a note thanking them for their service.”

The cards should be sent to:

Holiday for Heroes

? Joe Dorman

P.O. Box 559

Rush Springs, OK 73082

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.