Thank our servicemen through the “Holiday for Heroes” Christmas - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Thank our servicemen through the “Holiday for Heroes” Christmas card program

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Holiday for Heroes) (Source Holiday for Heroes)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– For the seventh consecutive year, school children and adults alike are invited to participate in the “Holiday for Heroes” Christmas card program.

“It’s a wonderful way for children to honor our country’s veterans and wounded warriors, to thank them for their military service, and to let them know they have not been forgotten,” said Joe Dorman, the chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

Hand-fashion Christmas greeting cards are given to U.S. military veterans who reside in Oklahoma’s seven state veterans’ centers and for military personnel undergoing treatment at Fort Sill’s Reynolds Army Hospital in Lawton and at the U.S. Veterans Affairs medical center in Oklahoma City.

Last year, 8,237 cards were handed out to both hospitals and the seven veterans’ centers in Oklahoma.     

“This is a great way to lift the spirits of our recovering soldiers and veterans to let them know we’re thinking of them during the holidays,” Gov. Mary Fallin said. “I would encourage students to also write a note thanking them for their service.”

The cards should be sent to:

Holiday for Heroes

? Joe Dorman

P.O. Box 559

Rush Springs, OK 73082

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.         

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly